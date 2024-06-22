Illegal sand mining case: CBI searches 10 locations in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at 10 locations in Rajasthan in connection with illegal sand mining in the state, officials said.

The agency is understood to have seized more than Rs 20 lakh and a country-made pistol during its searches at different places in Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Bhilwara, Karoli and Sikar in Rajasthan, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe into the illegal sand mining case, earlier registered by the Bundi police, on the orders of the Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court, they said.

In the FIR it has been alleged that Sharukh was arrested on October 24 last year while transporting 40 MT minor-mineral (sand) in a vehicle (dumper) bearing the registration number RJ-08-GB-3162 without any valid permit. PTI ABS ANB ANB