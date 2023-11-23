Illegal sand mining in UP's Balia: NGT issues notice to central, state pollution boards

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has issued a notice to the central and state pollution control boards in a case regarding the alleged illegal sand mining on the riverbeds of Saryu and Ghaghra in Uttar Pradesh's Balia district.

Advertisment

The green tribunal also directed the Balia district magistrate to file the action taken report on or before the next date of hearing.

The NGT was hearing the matter where it had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report which claimed there was “large scale” illegal sand mining on the riverbeds in Sikandarpur town of the district.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, “A substantial issue relating to compliance of environmental norms is involved in the matter.” It then impleaded as parties in the matter the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the district magistrate of Balia.

“Let notice be issued to the above respondents. The DM, Balia is directed to file the status and action taken report on or before the next date of hearing,” the tribunal said in an order passed on Tuesday.

The matter has been posted on November 24 for further proceedings. PTI MNR MNR KVK KVK