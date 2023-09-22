Illegal sand mining in Yamuna river: 3 UP policemen suspended for negligence of duty

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Three policemen, including the SHO of Kairana police station, were on Friday suspended for alleged negligence in discharge of duty in connection with illegal sand mining in the Yamuna river, officials said.

Those suspended are Station House Officer (SHO) Vipin Kumar Maurya and two constables Mukesh Kumar and Ajay Kumar, they said.

The three police personnel were suspended for alleged negligence of duty in connection with illegal sand mining in the Yamuna river in Baseda and Mandawar villages under the Kairana police station area in Shamli district, the officials said.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek told reporters that illegal mining was detected in the river during checking of illegal sand mining.

He added that the three policemen have been placed under suspension and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.