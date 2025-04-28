Illegal sand mining: NGT directs Bihar authorities to ensure compliance of rules

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Accepting the unconditional apologies tendered by the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Bihar’s West Champaran district for not complying with its directions, the National Green Tribunal has asked them to ensure no illegal sand mining in the district.

The tribunal was hearing a matter over illegal sand mining in the district’s Balmiki Tiger Reserve, an eco-sensitive zone.

On February 20 this year, the tribunal issued bailable warrants of arrest against the DM and SP for ensuring their appearance for examination as witnesses.

In an order on April 8, made public on April 23, a bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, "Dinesh Kumar Rai, DM, and Sushant Kumar Saroj, SP, Bagaha, West Champaran, have appeared before this tribunal through video-conferencing (VC) and have also tendered unconditional apology for non-submission of reports as directed by this tribunal and have assured that requisite remedial measures will be taken to prevent illegal mining." The tribunal disposed of the matter after noting that both had filed action-taken reports.

It directed them to ensure "appropriate action in compliance with Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines of 2016 and Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining of 2020, and also directions issued by the Supreme Court and NGT to prevent illegal mining."