Illegal sand mining racket busted at creek in Bhiwandi; barge sunk by officials

Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) Items worth Rs 18 lakh used in illegal sand dredging, including a barge, were impounded and destroyed in a raid carried out by Thane district collectorate officials on Friday in Anjur creek in Bhiwandi taluka.

Advertisment

An official said those involved in illegal sand dredging fled from the spot, near Alimghar, when the raid began at 8am and left behind equipment.

"The barge worth Rs 8 lakh was sunk after a hole was drilled into it. Two suction pumps valued at Rs 10 lakh were removed and destroyed. The raid was carried out by officials of Bhiwandi, Kharbao, Kon, Anjur and Kalher. A case has been filed at Narpoli police station and further probe is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM