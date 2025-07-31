Illegal stock of cardiac stimulant injections seized from gym trainer in Thane

Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) A large stock of banned chemical injections used to increase blood pressure has been seized from a gym trainer in Maharashtra's Thane city who was allegedly selling them to bodybuilders without a prescription, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) personnel conducted a raid on Tuesday night at the 32-year-old gym trainer's premises in Wagle Estate area.

They seized 290 bottles of Mephentermine Sulphate injections, a Schedule H drug that can only be sold upon the prescription of a registered medical practitioner. The seized stock has been valued at Rs 1,07,604, senior police inspector Salil Bhosle said.

"The drug is classified as harmful to human health when used without medical supervision. It is commonly prescribed for blood pressure regulation in clinical settings but has increasingly been misused by bodybuilders for its stimulant and performance-enhancing properties," the official said.

Preliminary investigation suggested the drug was not only imported illegally but also sold without any medical oversight, the police said.

The gym trainer was detained and an FIR was registered on under section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to acts endangering life or personal safety of others, along with relevant sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, they said. PTI COR GK