Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) The illegal portion of a school in Navi Mumbai was razed by the civic body on Friday, an official said.

The school was also fined Rs 2 lakh in this connection, the official said.

"They had constructed a structure for a horse without permission and were using it for other purposes. Nine commercial sheds were also pulled down. However, the demolition has not affected classrooms in any way," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM