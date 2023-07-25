'Illegal structures' near Delhi's Tilak Bridge removed

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The authorities on Tuesday removed several allegedly illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive near Tilak Bridge in central Delhi.

Brick walls and other structures allegedly constructed without authorisation have been removed, officials said.

A senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said taking anti-encroachment action is a "regular exercise for us".

"As and when we receive requests from any authority concerned about any encroachment, we take action," he said. PTI KND SZM