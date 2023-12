Pune, Dec 1 (PTI) The Pune Municipal Corporation has razed illegal structures measuring 1 lakh square feet in Pashan area, an official said on Friday.

The structures were furniture showrooms that fall in the restricted zone of High Energy Material Research Laboratory and were also causing traffic snarls on the Pune-Mumbai highway, the official said.

Heavy equipment was used to raze these structures on Thursday, he added. PTI SPK BNM BNM