'Illegal' tomb demolished in Haridwar

Haridwar, Nov 4 (PTI) A tomb allegedly illegally built on government land in the Ranipur area of ​​Haridwar was demolished on Tuesday, officials said.

The tomb was razed using a bulldozer in a joint operation by the Haridwar district administration, police and the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department.

The Irrigation Department had issued a notice on October 16, asking those maintaining the 'mazar' to clarify the ownership of the two bigha land on which the structure stood. The notice said the structure near the Pathri Roh bridge in the Ranipur area was illegal, and gave them 15 days to remove it.

Bharat Bhushan, Sub-Divisional Officer of the UP Irrigation Department, said no documents that showed ownership of the land were received within the deadline, following which, the 'mazar' was demolished.

Haridwar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Jitendra Kumar led officials at the scene with bulldozers, which pulled down the structure in the presence of a heavy police force.

No illegal construction on government property will be tolerated, officials said.

In recent months, more than two dozen "illegal" 'mazars' and 'dargahs' have been demolished in Haridwar.