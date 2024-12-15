Illegal tree felling at govt office in Faridabad: NGT forms panel to ascertain facts

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to ascertain facts while hearing a plea regarding alleged illegal felling of several Pipal (Sacred Fig) trees in the premises of the office of the deputy director of animal husbandry and dairying in Haryana's Faridabad.

According to the plea, though these heritage Pipal trees had been destroyed, their roots still existed and despite complaints to the authorities concerned, no action was taken.

In an order dated December 10, a bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "The applicant has referred to the tree felling permission and has submitted that though the permission to cut Shisham (Indian Rosewood) and miscellaneous trees was granted, there was no permission to cut the Pipal trees and that illegal felling of trees has been done at the instance of the deputy director along with the range officer and contractor." The tribunal then issued notices to Faridabad's divisional forest officer and Haryana's department of forest and animal husbandry.

"To ascertain the truthfulness of the allegation, we also appoint a joint committee comprising the representatives of the member secretary, Central Pollution Control Board, and regional office of Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Chandigarh," it said.

The joint committee had to visit the site, ascertain the extent of illegal tree felling along with the types of trees that had been cut and also find whether any permission had been obtained from the competent authorities, the tribunal said.

"The joint committee will also ascertain the persons/authority responsible for the illegal felling of trees, and submit a report before the tribunal within eight weeks," it said.

"Since an apprehension has been expressed that even the roots of the illegally cut trees will be destroyed and removed, we therefore direct the committee to undertake a site visit as early as possible, preferably within a week," the tribunal added.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on February 3. PTI MNR ARI