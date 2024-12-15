Illegal tree felling by Delhi nursery: NGT asks petitioner to approach tree officer

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has asked a petitioner to approach the national capital's tree officer in a matter related to alleged illegal tree felling by a private nursery.

The green body was hearing the issue of alleged illegal felling of mature trees, including old bonsai trees, by a private nursery.

In an order dated December 10, a bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "From the material that has been placed on record, it cannot be ascertained if respondent Evergreen Nursery, which is in the business of growing and selling plants, bonsai etc., has uprooted trees for transplantation. We also find that the applicant has not made any complaint to the tree officer under the Delhi Preservation of Tree Act." If there was illegal felling of trees and the applicant had the relevant proof, at the first instance, he was required to make a complaint to the tree officer, the tribunal said.

"Hence, we dispose of the original application permitting the applicant to make a complaint to the tree officer enclosing therewith all the relevant materials disclosing illegal felling of trees. If such a complaint is made by the applicant, the tree officer will duly consider the said complaint in accordance with law and take appropriate action if required," it said. PTI MNR ARI