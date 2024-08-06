Illegal tree felling inside BHU campus: NGT forms panel to verify allegations

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to verify allegations of illegal felling of a large number of trees inside the Banaras Hindu University campus in Varanasi.

The green panel was hearing a plea that alleged several trees, including sandalwood, inside the 1,300-acre campus were felled and the unauthorised cutting continued despite student protests.

In a recent order, a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the plea raised a substantial issue relating to compliance with environmental norms.

"In order to ascertain the truthfulness of the allegation and also the extent of trees which have been cut, (and) if any permission was obtained before cutting of trees and if any compensatory plantation has been done, we deem it proper to form a committee comprising of the regional office, (Union) Ministry of Environment and Forest, and divisional forest officer, Varanasi," it said.

The bench also included Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member A Senthil Vel.

It directed the two-member committee to visit the site, ascertain the correct position and submit its report.

The matter has been posted to October 11 for further proceedings.