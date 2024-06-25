Illegal 'VIP culture': Over 5,400 motorists penalised in Noida in 15 days

Noida, Jun 25 (PTI) Over 5,400 motorists across Noida and Greater Noida were issued challans during a fortnight-long traffic campaign to check illegal 'VIP culture', officials said on Tuesday.

In a concerted effort to improve traffic management and prevent rising road accidents, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate conducted a special enforcement campaign from June 11 to 25.

This initiative was carried out under the directives of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and focused on curbing traffic violations such as the unauthorised use of red and blue beacons, hooters/ sirens and police colours on vehicles, DCP (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said.

Additionally, it targeted vehicles improperly displaying caste and community indicators, as well as those falsely marked with 'UP Government' and 'Government of India,' except for contracted vehicles, he said.

The traffic police took extensive enforcement actions during this period. A total of 1,604 violations were recorded for the unauthorised use of hooters, sirens, and red/blue beacons, according to police.

There were 371 instances of misuse of police colours (blue and red) on vehicles. Furthermore, 3,430 vehicles were found displaying caste and community indicators, as well as unauthorised government markings, it said.

"In total, the campaign resulted in 5,405 enforcement actions against various traffic offenses," the police said.

DCP Yadav said similar campaigns will be conducted in future as well to ensure discipline on roads and to ensure safety of commuters.

"The police also appeals to citizens to obey traffic rules," Yadav added.