Illegal weapons smuggling module busted: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Nov 15 (PTI) Punjab Police on Saturday said it has successfully foiled a planned target killing by busting a Madhya Pradesh–based illegal weapons smuggling module with the arrest of one operative.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the accused has been identified as Arun Singh, a resident of village Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran.

The recovered pistols include seven .32 bore pistols and two .30 bore pistols, along with magazines and five live cartridges.

Investigation has revealed that the weapons were procured to execute a targeted killing arising from inter-gang rivalry in the region.

Probe has also revealed that the accused was in contact with illegal weapon suppliers in Madhya Pradesh through social media platforms and was facilitating the flow of arms to criminals in Punjab to support unlawful activities, he said.

Sharing operational details, he said that Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, had received specific intelligence about the retrieval of a huge consignment of illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh.

Acting swiftly, a police team of CI-Amritsar intercepted the suspect from near a petrol pump situated on the bypass road near Ghanupur Kale village and recovered the cache of illegal weapons from his possession, he said.

The DGP said that further investigation is in progress to uncover the entire supply chain and identify additional operatives involved. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days, he added. PTI CHS HIG HIG