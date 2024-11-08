Illegal weapons syndicate busted in Delhi, 2 arrested

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Delhi Police has busted an illegal weapons syndicate and arrested two members of the gang, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Three pistols and 24 live cartridges from the possession of Nadeem and Fazeel who were arrested on Monday from Seelampur area in northeast Delhi, they said.

Police had arrested three other members of the gang in a raid on September 18.

Two of them, Sameer Ahmad and Sahil, disclosed that they procured pistols from Nadeem and Fazeel.

Advertisment

In the September 18 raid, 24-year-old Suhaib (24) was also arrested with one pistol and 55 live cartridges. PTI BM BM SKY SKY