Illegally built banquet hall demolished in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 29 (PTI) A banquet hall built illegally on state land was demolished by revenue authorities here, an official said on Thursday.

The demolition of the banquet hall in Marchangi village in Khour Tehsil on the outskirts of the city was carried out on Wednesday, they said.

The demolition was carried out as the proprietor had been wrongfully granted possession of state land, officially called ‘Gair Mumkin Choi’, instead of the land he had purchased, they added.

The demolition was conducted in the presence of the concerned sub-divisional magistrate and tehsildar, the official said.

“The banquet hall, erected without proper building permissions and change of land use authorisation, was found in violation of regulations. Following meticulous demarcation by the administration, the proprietor was subsequently granted possession of the land that was rightfully recorded as his own,” the official said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against those responsible for the fraudulent transaction and the transfer of land possession, he added.

District Magistrate, Jammu Sachin Kumar Vaishya has consistently emphasised a stringent stance against any violations, and has assured swift action against those flouting the law, the official said.