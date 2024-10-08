Illegally stored firecrackers, explosive material recovered in UP's Gonda, Shahjahanpur

Gonda/Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) Huge quantities of illegal crackers and explosive materials have been recovered by police teams in Gonda and Shahjahanpur districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

In Gonda, police recovered about eight quintals of illegally stored firecrackers and arrested two persons.

SHO, Manikapur, Santosh Kumar Mishra said after an explosion in a fircreacker unit in a house in Gonda that left three people dead, senior officials had given instructions to conduct a campaign against illegal firecracker manufacturing and storage.

Police raided Rajendra Nagar and Shastri Nagar localities and recovered 7.63 quintals from the possession of one Durgesh Kasaudhan and 45 kg from the possession of another person identified as Anjani alias Shalu.

An FIR has been lodged against both of them under the Explosives Act.

In Shahjahanpur, police recovered explosive material kept illegally in a warehouse in Khudaganj area.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi said they received a tip off that a large number of explosive materials like firecrackers and bombs etc. were brought illegally for sale on Diwali and kept in the tent house of Ashutosh Gupta, who lives in the town.

When the tent warehouse was opened in front of the Sub Divisional Magistrate on Monday evening, explosive material filled in 40 big cartons of different types was recovered from it, which has been seized.

Awasthi said the police have registered a case against the accused under the Explosives Act.

The accused are absconding and attempts are on to nab them.

Six persons were killed in a blast in an illegal fire cracker unit in Bareilly last week after which directives were issued to check sale, storage and manufacturing of crackers illegally.