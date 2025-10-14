Illegally stored firecrackers seized in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) Police have seized firecrackers worth more than Rs 1 crore illegally stored in seven godowns in the Dal Mandi area here.

Circle Officer (City) Siddharth Mishra on Tuesday told reporters that district administration officials raided seven godowns on Monday night and recovered 12 quintals of firecrackers worth more than Rs 1 crore. These firecrackers were kept for illegal sale.

He said police have registered a case against seven godown owners in this connection and efforts are on to search them.

In another case, the police arrested a man identified as Nihalchand on Monday evening for illegally storing firecrackers in his house in Hanuman Chowk.