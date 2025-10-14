Illegally stored firecrackers worth Rs 12 lakh seized in Amethi ahead, 1 held

Amethi (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) Ahead of Diwali, firecrackers worth Rs 12 lakh that were illegally stored at an abandoned house in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi were seized on Tuesday, police said.

While Kapil Kumar has been arrested, three other accused are at large, they said, adding that efforts are on to nab them.

Acting on a tip-off, Musafirkhana SHO Vivek Singh along with his team seized a large quantity of illegal firecrackers of various companies weighing approximately 10 quintals and worth around Rs 12 lakh from Kapil's house, Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said.

During interrogation, Kumar told police that he and his neighbours -- Abdul Gaffar, Qayum Ali, and Khalil Ahmed -- had brought the firecrackers to sell during Diwali and they had stored the crackers at his abandoned house, the SP said.

All the accused are residents of Musafirkhana, he said.

A case under BNS sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and the Explosive Substances Act have been registered against the arrested accused at Musafirkhana police station, SP Kaushik said. PTI COR NAV NB NB NB