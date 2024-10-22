Illegally stored stock of highly flammable petroleum product seized from private unit

Indore, Oct 22 (PTI) Authorities raided a private unit on Tuesday in Indore and seized about 10,000 litres of a highly inflammable petroleum product stored on its premises without a valid license, an official said.

Prima facie, the petroleum product was traded illegally under the guise of industrial oil.

District Food Controller ML Maru told PTI that the petroleum product was found stored in drums at the unit located in Mechanic Nagar. An old boiler was also found installed in the unit.

"On paper, this colourless petroleum product was shown to have been purchased by the unit from the Kheda district of Gujarat in the name of industrial oil, but the type of industrial oil was not clarified. No record of the sale or supply of this product was found," he said.

Maru said that the seized petroleum product is highly flammable and the place where it was stored is surrounded by factories and residential areas.

He said that the unit neither had a license to store flammable petroleum products nor were there proper arrangements for fire prevention.

The official said that the sample of the seized petroleum product had been sent to the laboratory for testing. He said strict legal action is being taken against the concerned unit. PTI HWP ADU NSK