'Illegally transported' timber worth Rs 3.1 cr seized in Manipur

Imphal: The Assam Rifles on Monday said the paramilitary force and the Manipur Police have seized "illegally transported" timber worth Rs 3.10 crore in Tengnoupal district.

Sixty-one vehicles, carrying 610 tonnes of timber, were confiscated during the operation on May 23.

"Assam Rifles, along with @manipur_police, on May 23 2025, seized approximately 610 tonne of illegally transported timber worth Rs 3.10 crore. All 61 vehicles have been confiscated and legal proceedings have been initiated under the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019 and the Manipur Forest Rules, 2021," the paramilitary force said on X.

ASSAM RIFLES SEIZES 610 TONS OF ILLEGAL TIMBER IN MANIPUR#AssamRifles alongwith @manipur_police on 23 May 2025, seized approximately 610 ton of illegally transported timber of worth of Rs. 3.10 Cr. All 61 vehicles have been confiscated and legal proceedings have been initiated… pic.twitter.com/3KVXUPfakf — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) May 26, 2025

The seized timber and vehicles have been handed over to the Tengnoupal Police Station for further investigation, it said.

The probe is underway to determine the origin and destination of the timber consignments, an official said, adding that the police are trying to find out whether the logs were smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar or not.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long border with Myanmar, and of which, only 10 km is fenced. The trafficking of drugs, arms and other items is often reported through the international boundary.