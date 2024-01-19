Illicit country liquor unit busted in Ambernath, hunt on for those involved

Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) An illicit country liquor manufacturing unit was busted in Ambernath in Thane district and ingredients worth Rs 7.40 lakh were seized, a police official said on Friday.

The raid was carried out by Crime Branch Unit III in Kumbarli village on Thursday evening, Senior Inspector Naresh Pawar said.

"We seized metal tanks, filters and other brewing accessories as well as 12,000 litres of raw stock stored in 60 drums. These items are worth Rs 7.40 lakh. Those involved in the racket managed to flee," he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prohibition Act has been registered at Hill Line police station in Kalyan and efforts were on to nab those involved, Pawar added. PTI COR BNM BNM