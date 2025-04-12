Illicit liquor being smuggled from Goa to Bhutan seized in Jharkhand, 1 arrested

Medininagar, Apr 12 (PTI) Illicit foreign liquor being smuggled to Bhutan from Goa was seized in Jharkhand's Palamu district and one person was arrested, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a UP-registered truck was intercepted at Mangardaha Ghati in Chainpur police station area on Friday, they said.

A huge consignment of foreign liquor was found in the truck, but the driver could not provide any valid documents, they added.

"A total of 1,200 cartons, having 1,44,000 bottles of foreign liquor, were seized. The liquor was being smuggled to Bhutan from Goa via Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand," Superintendent of Police Reshma Ramesan said.

The truck driver, identified as Jitendra Yadav (28) of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested, she said.

Police said they were searching for two men -- one from Bihar's Gaya and another from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur -- in connection with the seizure. PTI CORR BS SOM