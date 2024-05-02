Illicit liquor manufacturing rising in Mizoram after influx of refugees from Myanmar: Official

Aizawl, May 2 (PTI) Manufacturing of illicit liquor in and around Mizoram's capital Aizawl has increased after the influx of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

During a meeting between officials and leaders of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), state excise and narcotics department commissioner Z. Lalhmangaiha said manufacturing of locally brewed alcohol in Phunchawng area and its vicinity on the outskirts of Aizawl has been on the rise in recent times, according to an official statement.

The meeting was convened by Excise Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar.

The commissioner attributed the rise in illicit liquor manufacturing to the influx of refugees from Myanmar.

Advertisment

According to the state home department, over 34,000 Myanmar nationals, including 13,310 children, are currently staying in different parts of Mizoram.

These Myanmar nationals, mostly from the Chin state of the neighbouring country, have fled their homes following a military coup there in February 2021.

People belonging to Chin are part of the Zo ethnic group and share the same ethnicity, culture and religion as the Mizos.

Advertisment

During the meeting, the state minister said that the Mizo society has been greatly affected by drugs and alcohol.

A strong collective effort between the government and civil society organisations, like CYMA, is crucial to combat the menace, he said.

In the future, the excise department will also collaborate with other departments and churches to combat the menace of drugs and alcohol, Hmar also said.

Advertisment

Lalhmangaiha said that the excise department will look into the reports of alcohol being sold openly in some hotels and restaurants in the state capital.

Mizoram is a dry state where the consumption, manufacture and sale of liquor is prohibited under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, which came into force in May 2019.

According to the excise and narcotics department's data, 21,963 litres of country-made liquor, 8,532 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor and 6,960 cans of beer have been confiscated in nearly four months up to April 25.

Advertisment

Twenty-six kilograms of heroin, 384 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) and 112 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets have also been seized during the same period, it said.

Meanwhile, the state BJP has questioned the efficacy of the prohibition law and urged the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma to make clear its stance on the legislation.

In a statement, the BJP alleged that liquor is being sold openly in some establishments like hotels and restaurants in Aizawl, and country-made liquor is also being clandestinely sold by individuals across the state despite the prohibition law.

Questioning the state government's stance on prohibition law, the saffron party said that the administration should either strictly enforce the law or legalise liquor consumption to generate revenue. PTI CORR BDC