Illicit liquor unit busted in Meerut; six held, fake alcohol seized

Meerut, Nov 26 (PTI) Police here on Wednesday busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit and arrested six people, seizing a large quantity of spurious liquor, packaging material and equipment, officials said.

They said the action was taken in the Incholi area.

Rural Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Kumar said sub-inspector Gaurav Singh received a tip-off that fake liquor was being produced at a warehouse near Samsapur Road, Lawar.

A police team raided the spot and arrested Yash alias Kalwa, Ankit, Yaseen, Anas, Tarun alias Mama and Dinesh.

Police recovered two drums, four cans, around 1,000 empty plastic bottles, adulterated liquor tubes, urea, caps and seals of a branded whisky label, fake wrappers, 31 QR codes, empty bottles and a car allegedly used for supply, he said.

According to Kumar, the unit was filling adulterated liquor into branded bottles for distribution. Several accused have criminal records. Yaseen faces cases related to murder and cheating, besides Excise Act violations.

A fresh case has been registered at Incholi police station under relevant sections of the BNS, Excise Act and Copyright Act, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR KIS NB NB