Illicit medicines for erectile dysfunction most seized illegal drugs globally: Interpol

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Illicit medicines for erectile dysfunction remain the most seized illegal drugs globally, Interpol said Tuesday after a major global crackdown earlier this month.

The Interpol, which ran the Operation Pangea XVI against illicit drugs across 89 countries including India from October 3-10, said it has seized potentially dangerous pharmaceuticals worth more than USD 7 million.

The CBI, which coordinated the operation in India, remained tight lipped about the outcomes of the operation. Officials said the results of the operation in India are being evaluated.

"Erectile dysfunction medications continue to be the most seized medicine globally, accounting for 22 per cent of seizures during the operation. Psychotherapeutic agents such as antidepressants, anti-anxiety medicines and stimulants were a close second at 19 per cent, followed by sex hormones and gastrointestinal medicines at 12 per cent respectively," Interpol said in a statement on Tuesday.

The operation led to the registration 325 new cases and the closure of more than 1,300 criminal websites.

"Counterfeit medicines and the misuse of regulated medication is a significant threat to public safety around the world. Operation Pangea XVI removed a large amount of illegal and potentially life-threatening products off the streets and dismantled criminal networks trafficking such goods," said Jürgen Stock, INTERPOL Secretary General.