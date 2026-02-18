Illicit opium poppy plants seized in Beed village; one held

Beed, Feb 18 (PTI) Crime Branch seized Rs 3.31 lakh worth of illicit opium poppy plants from an onion farm in Beed, arresting one person, police said.

Police stated that the accused, identified as Bansi Ghadge, had allegedly intercropped opium poppy among his onion plantation to evade detection.

Following the raid, a First Information Report was registered on Tuesday under section 15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK