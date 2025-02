Imphal: Illicit poppy cultivation on 45 acre of land was destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, CM N Biren Singh said.

The operation was carried out on Friday in Lhungjang village hill range in Saikul police station area by the district police and CRPF in the presence of an executive magistrate, he said.

FIRs have been lodged for further action in connection with this, he added.

Singh commended the forces for their contributions to the anti-drug campaign.