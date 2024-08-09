‘Illogical, unethical’: Theatre groups criticise new MCD rules to perform in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A new set of rules by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which requires performing art groups to go through a lengthy paper trail in addition to a licensing fee of Rs 1,000 for each performance, has directors and performers rattled for the entailing financial and procedural burden.

The recently launched unified online portal for eating, lodging and boarding establishments in the national capital also asks event organisers for dance, theatre and music to submit clearance from municipal corporations, Delhi fire service, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and Delhi Police, apart from the licensing fees of Rs 1,000.

Faced with this new financial burden, theatre directors and groups called out the MCD for the “illogical” and “unethical” rules and demanded that these expenses should be borne by auditoriums.

Terming the rules an “attempt to curb freedom of expression”, theatre director Arvind Gaur of Asmita theatre group said that it will put a financial burden of nearly Rs 40,000-45,000 on a group like his that stages nearly 45 shows a year.

"These laws are an attempt to curb our freedom of expression. Such laws don't exist anywhere else in India or abroad... Previously, theatre groups had no obligation to the MCD. Why are laws pertaining to hotels, restaurants, and boarding establishments being applied to performing arts groups? It is illogical and unethical," Gaur told PTI.

He added that earlier the theatre groups had to apply for a licence through a Rs 50 form from the Delhi Police Licence Department and another Rs 20 was to be paid online.

“The process was hassle-free,” Gaur said.

The new rules also require performers to get a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) from the Special Branch of Delhi police to stage shows.

Shyam Kumar of Natsamrat Theatre group said that it should be the auditorium’s responsibility to take care of all the necessary permissions and the licence fees.

"When a film is screened, the necessary permissions are taken by the cinema hall owners. Like that, all clearances in theatre or other performing arts should be sought by the auditorium owners who charge a hefty amount from us. The fee of Rs 1,000 should also be paid by auditorium owners," Kumar said.

Rajesh Tiwari, director of Aavran Theatre Group, echoed Kumar’s demands while adding that it will impact the price of tickets, resulting in fewer people coming in to watch a play.

"This is not our responsibility but the responsibility of auditorium owners who we pay Rs 60-70,000 for each show. If I stage 50 plays in a year, I will have to pay Rs 50,000 to them. To fulfil the costs, I will have to increase the price of tickets which might attract fewer audiences,” Tiwari told PTI.

He said going through the long process of getting clearance from different departments will end up affecting the performances.

“Will an artist concentrate on rehearsals and performances or think about getting clearances from here and there? The government should help artists instead of creating so many hurdles in holding shows,” Tiwari said.

Theatre veteran Dinesh Ahlawat, director of Manch Aap Sab Ka, also feared for the survival of theatre in Delhi with the increasing expenses like the licence fees and an 18 per cent GST above the rent for an auditorium.

“Artistes like us make ends meet by selling tickets and through contributions but how will we survive with these additional expenses?” Ahlawat asked.

The new portal, launched in July 2024, requires organisers to fill up a common application form and get clearance from five different agencies.

"The application will be processed simultaneously by all the stakeholders viz concerned Municipal Corporations, Delhi Fire Service, DPCC and Delhi Police. The application will be scrutinised by each agency and deficiencies, if any, shall be communicated to the applicant through e-mail/SMS for rectification within 15 days," the guidelines on the portal read.

Theatre scholar and critic Jaidev Taneja said such “arbitrary decisions” in Delhi may end up being followed across the country.

"Many theatre artists of Delhi and Mumbai have opposed this and said that if the government makes such arbitrary decisions in Delhi, then there is a danger of it being implemented in the whole country. In such a situation, the freedom of theatre artists will have to be saved by opposing this decision,” Taneja said.

The demand of a mere Rs 1,000 becomes a significant amount of nearly Rs 50,000 annually, leaving directors like Ahlawat uncertain of a future in the national capital.

"It seems we will have to stop doing theatre in Delhi and move to Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida or Faridabad. The government gives a few artistes grants of some thousand rupees and then takes it away in the form of GST and licence fees. The government should do something about us, or we will have to leave the profession altogether," he added.