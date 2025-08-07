'Illogical': Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Rahul Gandhi's allegations against SIR

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday termed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the Election Commission and voter-roll role revision in Bihar "illogical", accusing the Congress of trying to appease a "certain section" of the society for votes.

In an Interview with PTI Videos, Joshi said, "There is a ruling by former Lok Sabha speaker Balram Jakhar stating that Parliament cannot discuss the functioning of the Election Commission of India. Secondly, this is a sub judice matter, as the hearing is ongoing in the Supreme Court." The Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been conducted in the past as well and accused the Congress of trying to create an "unnecessary perception" over the ongoing exercise in Bihar.

"But people are very smart, that's why they are in the opposition and ruling in only three states," he said.

On 'Vote Adhikar' rally to be taken out by the Congress in Karnataka, Joshi, who is an MP from Dharwad in the state, said, "How did they get elected (in state election) in 2023? Rahul Gandhi should respond to that.

"His argument is illogical. They also got elected in 2020, and the same Election Commission was functioning at that time." "If he believes something wrong has happened, why doesn't he file a case? They just want to appease a certain section of society," the minister charged, adding that the people will teach them a lesson.

Joshi said that in 2023, the BJP was in power both at the Centre and in the state. Yet the Congress won there (in Karnataka) with a thumping majority, he said.

"At that time, the Election Commission was fine. The EVMs were also fine. But now, when the BJP wins more seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is the Election Commission suddenly not good and are the EVMs not reliable?” the minister asked.

"What exactly are you trying to present before the country and the world? There should be some logic and some intelligence in your argument. Are you trying to tell the world that elections in India are not conducted properly?” he added.

Joshi alleged that Gandhi speaks against constitutional institutions when he goes abroad.

"If elections are rigged, how did your candidates win in Jharkhand? How did you win in Jammu and Kashmir? "At least work with some reasoning. Apply some logic," he added. PTI DR PK PK KSS KSS