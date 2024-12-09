ILP granted in 2019 key step taken by Centre for Manipur since statehood: CM

Imphal, Dec 9 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said the Inner Line Permit (ILP) granted to the state five years ago is the Centre's most significant and positive step following the according of statehood in 1972.

Singh also said that tax revenues amounting to Rs 13 to 14 crore have been received by the state as the fee for issuing ILPs.

Manipur, which was brought under the ILP regime in 2019, is the fourth such state after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram. To visit ILP-regime states, outsiders, including people from other states of the country, need permission.

"Today, we are remembering and recognising the struggles and sacrifices for getting ILP in the state. After the granting of statehood in 1972, the ILP is the most significant and positive step ever given by the central government," Singh said.

Manipur attained statehood on January 21, 1972.

"Today, many seem to have forgotten that ILP was given to us after a long struggle. We depend 70 to 80 pc on the Centre for our survival. Even then, ILP which is required even by this country’s citizens for entering Manipur was given to us by the Centre. This is very rare," Singh said.

He said that one person was killed and several others were injured in police action during the ILP movement in the state.

“I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other ministers and MPs who have cleared the path for the implementation of ILP in the state.

“That is the beginning of the safety of indigenous people in Manipur. Not just protection, we are receiving revenues (from issuing ILP permits) of around Rs 13 or 14 crore during the last four-five years even during Covid times and current crisis," Singh said.

Several other states including Meghalaya have been demanding ILP, he said.

The chief minister said, “Manipur has 52 per cent general category people, and yet ILP was given because of its uniqueness and the Centre's keenness to protect it. If we are unable to praise these central leaders who had thought for the welfare of the state, who else should we do it for?" Though ILP was implemented in the state 5 years ago, there has been lack of sincerity in its implementation among officials, whether intentionally or not, the chief minister said. PTI COR NN