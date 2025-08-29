Iltija Mufti offers prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, Aug 29 (PTI) PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Friday offered prayers at the Jamia Masjid here, a party leader said.

Mufti, the daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, offered the congregational prayers in the women's section of the grand mosque in the Nowhatta locality of the city here, he said.

Iltija visited the mosque while Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also Kashmir's chief cleric, delivered the Friday sermon there.

However, the PDP leader said Iltija and Mirwaiz did not meet, and her visit was not political.

Last year, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari became the first mainstream politician in three decades to offer prayers inside the Jamia Masjid, once a citadel of separatist politics. PTI SSB RHL