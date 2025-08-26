I'm focused on agriculture, farmers welfare, says Chouhan amid buzz he is eying BJP chief post

Gwalior, Aug 26 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday parried questions on prospects of him becoming the next BJP president and asserted he was single-mindedly focused on increasing farm production and boosting income of cultivators.

Asked by media persons about his reported meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in New Delhi over the last weekend, fuelling speculations of him being a contender for the BJP president's post, Chouhan sidestepped the queries and affirmed he was busy handling his ministerial responsibilities.

"I want to say one thing -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted me with the responsibility of looking after ministries of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development. At this moment, agriculture is in every pore of my body and farmers are in my breath.

"Like the eyes of a bird, I have only one goal - how to increase agricultural production, how to boost farmers' income, how to develop rural areas, how to make more Lakhpati Didis," he emphasised.

A Lakhpati Didi is a member of a self-help group (SHG) who earns an annual household income exceeding Rs 1 lakh.

When reporters posed more questions on the issue of next BJP president, Chouhan remarked," Neither have I ever thought of it, nor has anyone told me. I can't even think of it. I am the Agriculture and Rural Development Minister. I am doing this work like worship. Serving farmers is worship of God for me and I want to keep doing this worship." Chouhan (66), a prominent OBC leader, has been the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for a record four times and is seen as a politician with grassroots connect.

After leading the BJP to a thumping victory in the November 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, he quit the assembly and fought and won the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Vidisha. He later joined the Modi's 3.0 Cabinet.

The three-year term of the current BJP president JP Nadda ended about two years ago. After that his tenure was extended. PTI MAS RSY