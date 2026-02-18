I'm not a 'Rahulian' as he's far too distant from me in political life: Mani Shankar Aiyar

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar on Wednesday said he is a “Gandhian”, a “Nehruvian” and a “Rajivian”, but not a “Rahulian” because Rahul Gandhi “is far too much younger than me and far too distant from me in his political life.” Aiyar added that he did not say that he is an “Indiravian" because he “totally disapproved” of Indira Gandhi “converting our democracy into a tyranny” by declaring Emergency, albeit for a mere 18 months.

Referring to his statement on Rahul Gandhi that was recently reported in the media, Aiyar asked, “How can one expect me to be a 'Rahulian' when the boy is about 30 years younger than me, and I haven't had an opportunity to work with him?” Speaking with PTI, Aiyar said he recently said that “I am a Gandhian, I am a Nehruvian, I am a Rajivian, but I am not a Rahulian”.

Elaborating on his statement, the former Union minister said, “I was six-year-old and my brother was four when Mahatma Gandhi picked us up in his arms and said 'ye mere aankhon ke suraj aur chand hain'.

“From there, I became a 'Gandhivaadi'. As for Nehru, I was six when he became the prime minister, and I was 23 when he ceased being one, so my entire growing-up years were steeped in the Nehruvian ethos; that is why I also regard myself as a Nehruvian." “I call myself a Rajivian because it was he, although two years younger than me, who astonished me by bringing me into the PMO and by doing the things he did… I could not believe it. That is how I became a Rajivian,” he said.

It should be noted that he did not say “Indiravian” because he “totally disapproved” of her “converting our democracy into a tyranny by declaring an Emergency, albeit for only 18 months”.

“But I added, how do you expect me to be a ‘Rahulian’ when the boy is 30 years younger than me, someone I didn’t have an opportunity to work with? That is why I cannot be a ‘Rahulian’ because he is far too much younger than me and far too distant from me in his political life,” Aiyar said.

Aiyar’s remarks come amid strained ties with the Congress.

It began when Aiyar, speaking in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, expressed confidence that Pinrayi Vijayan of the CPI(M) will continue to be Kerala's chief minister.

The Congress veteran was speaking at an international seminar inaugurated by Vijayan.

Aiyar said, “So, in the presence of the chief minister, who I am sure will be the next chief minister, I renew my plea that to reinforce Kerala as the best Panchayati Raj state in the country, state laws should be amended based on practical experience, Thomas Isaac's insights, the five-volume report I chaired and the note on district planning by V Ramachandran circulated by the Planning Commission when it truly supported Panchayati Raj.” The Congress distanced itself from Aiyar's remarks, saying he has had no connection whatsoever with the party for the past few years and he speaks and writes purely in his personal capacity.

The party also said that the people of Kerala will bring the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) back in power in the southern state for more responsible and responsive governance.

On Monday, Aiyar went on a verbal rampage against his party colleagues, a day after saying the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Vijayan would retain power in Kerala.

In a series of scathing remarks, Aiyar branded Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor an "unprincipled careerist", labelled AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal a "rowdy", and took a swipe at party veteran Ramesh Chennithala. PTI ASK ARI