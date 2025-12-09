'I'm the real leader of opposition, allot me seat next to Deputy Speaker': Yatnal in Assembly

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 9 (PTI) Senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been expelled from the BJP, on Tuesday claimed in the Karnataka legislative Assembly that he was the "real leader of opposition", and requested the Speaker to allot him a seat next to the Deputy Speaker.

Yatnal said this as he was making a request to the Chair, to make an arrangement for him and two other MLAs -- who are now un-attached members after being expelled from the BJP -- to be seated on the front row, considering their seniority.

Yatnal, S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar were shifted to back benches, after they were expelled from the BJP earlier this year.

"Senior legislators have been insulted by making them sit on the back benches. It was done in the previous session too. We request you, we have been elected five to six times, arrangements should be made to make us sit in the front row," Yatnal said.

Appealing to the Speaker to reconsider their seating arrangements, he urged that by tomorrow a positive decision should be taken in this regard.

Intervening Speaker U T Khader told Yatnal that there were no seniors or juniors in politics. "One who is in power is senior and the one without power is a junior." Seats are not allotted based on seniority, he said, those who have a majority will get treasury benches in the House, and those with lesser numbers in strength will get opposition benches.

Pointing out that Yatnal was given front seating while in BJP, the Speaker asked, what can be done if he is out of the party. "If you (Yatnal) are part of the ruling party or the opposition party, you will get the front seat on the respective sides," he said.

Responding to this Yatnal claimed that he was the "real opposition leader" in the Assembly, even as Leader of Opposition R Ashoka was present in the House.

"I'm not a person who indulges in any adjustment. I have not indulged in any understanding with anyone. I have not been to the CM's office, have not made any requests to any ministers. So I'm the real leader of opposition and you may allot me a seat next to the Deputy Speaker (which is the seat alloted for the leader of opposition in the Assembly)," he added.

Yatnal, both while in BJP and after being expelled from the party, have been accusing the saffron party leadership in the state of indulging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress leaders. PTI KSU ADB