IMA asks Medical Council to immediately cancel RG Kar hospital ex-principal's registration

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) The Bengal chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote to the West Bengal Medical Council urging it to cancel the registration of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh.

Following Ghosh's arrest by the CBI on September 2 in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Hospital, the WBMC had on September 7 issued a show-cause notice to him asking him to reply within three days on why his medical registration had not been cancelled.

There has been no response from Ghosh, who is now in CBI custody following his arrest in the rape-murder case, the sources said.

On Tuesday, the IMA Bengal, in a letter to WBMC president Sudipto Roy, also a TMC MLA, asked him why Ghosh's medical registration was still not cancelled despite the provision for doing so in its constitution.

The IMA also asked Roy, who is considered close to the former principal, "to keep your personal relationship with Dr Sandip Ghosh apart and cancel his medical registration immediately".

The letter was written by the state president of the IMA Bengal unit Dilip Kumar and former national president Santanu Sen. PTI SCH NN