IMA condemns attack on Chennai doctor, calls for exemplary punishment

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday condemned the attack on an oncologist by a patient's family member at a Chennai hospital and called for exemplary punishment for the accused and proactive safety measures.

The oncologist, Dr Balaji Jagannathan, was stabbed multiple times by the son of the patient at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital on Wednesday morning allegedly over grievances regarding the treatment of his mother, according to hospital officials.

The accused has been arrested and the doctor's condition is stated to be stable, the officials said.

In a statement, the IMA said Jagannathan was stabbed seven times by the son of a patient who suffered from stage IV ovarian cancer.

The doctor has been stabilised with great effort. He lost a considerable amount of blood since he was on anticoagulants, it said.

"The medical profession of the country is stunned... (in) disbelief. No amount of superficial damage control exercises by governments is going to make doctors work without fear in this country. Strong deterrent legislations, exemplary punishments and proactive safety measures are required now and here," the IMA said.

All governments have been put on notice with this heinous crime. The medical community of the country is deeply disturbed and is skeptical of the remedial measures, it said.

"Only a comprehensive overhaul of the security atmosphere in hospitals could restore the confidence of doctors. The nation owes this to its doctors," the IMA said.

After the attack, angry doctors and nurses protested in front of the entrance of Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital and government doctors announced a strike. PTI PLB DIV DIV