IMA forms National Alliance of Medical Professionals on Antimicrobial Resistance

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has formed the National Alliance of Medical Professionals on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAMP-AMR), stepping up its efforts in the battle against antibiotic resistance.

The IMA on Sunday hosted the inaugural NAMP-AMR, which saw participation from leaders and representatives of 52 medical speciality organisations/associations from across the nation, converging on a unified platform to strategise against this health crisis.

Dr Narendra Saini, chairman, IMA-AMR, underscored the silent pandemic of AMR.

"AMR poses a significant threat to the health of our nation. In 2019, there were 2,97,000 deaths attributable to AMR and 10,42,500 deaths associated with AMR in our country. The formation of NAMP-AMR by Indian Medical Association marks the beginning of a concerted national effort to tackle this crisis head-on," said Dr Saini.

Dr R V Asokan, national president of IMA, reassured the NAMP delegates of IMA's commitment to curb AMR.

"This historic day is a testament to what we can achieve together. The IMA is ready to render its full support to the government and is committed to leading by example on the global stage in the fight against AMR," he said.

Chief guest Dr V K Paul from NITI Aayog affirmed the government's commitment to addressing AMR, saying the government is not only willing, but also ready to work in that direction.

He expressed the concern that neglecting AMR could severely impact Viksit Bharat, setting back our prosperity, GDP, and various health aspects.

He said the government is developing a National Action Plan (NAP) 2.0 for AMR, and appreciated the IMA's initiative of NAMP-AMR, describing it as a step in the right direction.