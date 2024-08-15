IMA members express shock over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder, meet parents of deceased medic

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) Senior members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday said they were at a loss for words over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a hospital here, asserting that it was the moral responsibility of the institution to file an FIR.

IMA national president R V Asokan and its secretary-general Anilkumar J Nayak, who were in the city, also said they were in shock at the way the parents of the deceased doctor were treated after the crime.

"We have no words… for the brutality. And, also the way the parents have been treated even after this crime also touches us, it is very bad. Humanity was lost and the institution should have taken ownership. They have the moral responsibility to file FIR," Asokan said after paying a visit to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where her body was found on August 9.

The IMA members also spoke to the agitating doctors, who have been observing ceasework to protest against the incident, as well as the parents of the deceased postgraduate trainee.

The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). PTI SCH RBT