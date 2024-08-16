IMA nationwide strike: Karnataka suspends leaves of govt doctors

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) With member doctors of the Indian Medical Association going on strike on Saturday against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Karnataka government on Friday suspended the leaves of the medical officers and surgeons of government hospitals.

In a circular, the Health and Family Welfare Department said all the district health and family welfare officers and district surgeons along with the administrative officers of all the hospitals should ensure that emergency services are not affected, causing trouble for people.

Meanwhile, the IMA Karnataka unit president Srinivasa S told PTI that its branches across Karnataka will remain shut and there will be no OPD services anywhere.

A protest march will be taken out by doctors in several parts of Karnataka, he said.

In Bengaluru, the key event will take place at the IMA office in Chamarajpet where over 1,000 doctors are likely to participate, Srinivasa said.