IMA welcomes CBI probe into NEET-UG irregularities

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The IMA on Sunday welcomed the government's decision to transfer the probe into alleged irregularities in NEET-UG to the CBI.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key ministers for their prompt response to concerns surrounding the controversies over the exam.

"We extend our gratitude to the Union Ministry of Education for transferring the investigation of the 'irregularities' in NEET-UG to the CBI for a thorough probe," it said in a statement.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR on Sunday in connection with the alleged irregularities in Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) held on May 5 on a reference from the Union education ministry, amid countrywide protests and litigation by students for a probe into paper leak claims.

The CBI action came a day after the ministry announced it would hand over the probe into the alleged irregularities to the central agency, a demand raised by a section of protesting students.

The IMA also said it is thankful to the government for removing the National Testing Agency (NTA) director general.

The NTA conducted a retest for 1,563 students awarded grace marks in NEET-UG to make up for time loss at six centres. As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities.

NEET-UG is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions.

The IMA statement said, "We appreciate the government for enacting stringent laws to address malpractice and irregularities in competitive examinations. In cases of organised crime involving examination authorities, service providers, or other institutions, offenders may face imprisonment of up to 10 years and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore." The students are the future of India and it is crucial that important competitive examinations are conducted with the utmost diligence and confidentiality, it said.

"We trust that the difficulties endured by NEET-PG students are an inevitable corollary of the welcome reforms of the government and we hope for the robust mechanism as promised by the government," the association said.

The health ministry on Saturday postponed NEET-PG, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

The IMA urged the government to take swift action to ensure that counselling for admission in medical, dental, and other courses begins on time. PTI PLB SZM