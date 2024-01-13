Image of Lord Ram, Ayodhya temple made with 14 lakh diyas: Union minister

Ayodhya, Jan 13 (PTI) An image of Lord Ram in his 'parakrami roop' and the new temple being built in Ayodhya have been created here using 14 lakh colourful diyas, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Saturday.

The artwork also depicts portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flanking the words 'Jai Shri Ram' made using diyas.

Choubey, who reached Ayodhya on Saturday evening, told reporters here that the artwork was made by a group of artists from Bihar in the last five to seven days.

He was part of the 'Shri Ram Lalla Avirbhav Rath Yatra' that started from Bihar.

The dazzling artwork displayed at Saket College ground in Ayodhya has been made by artists working under the aegis of the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas. Choubey is a founder of the trust.

"Shri Ram had returned after 14 years of exile and in Ayodhya, an image of Lord Ram in his 'parakrami roop' (state of valour) had been made. This is to give the message to the youth of new India that they should be 'parakrami' (valourous)," the minister said.

The Ram temple being built in Ayodhya has also been depicted in it.

"The image of Lord Ram is in the form which he had assumed before killing demoness Tadka. It shows him in a grand way... And, now Ram Lalla will assume his seat in a grand temple on January 22," Choubey added. PTI KND NSD NSD