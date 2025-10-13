Image of police should instil fear in criminals, evoke sense of safety in citizens: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Oct 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said the image of the police should instil fear in criminals and evoke a sense of safety among citizens.

Sai was speaking at a conference of district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) at Mahanadi Bhawan (Mantralaya) in Nava Raipur in the presence of deputy CM Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, chief secretary Vikas Sheel, additional CS Manoj Pingua, and other senior officials.

The CM discussed in detail the overall law and order situation, narcotics control, road safety, prevention of cybercrimes, and strengthening administrative coordination, a government statement said.

"Maintaining law and order requires equal responsibility from both the collector and the SP. Wherever coordination between the two is strong, results have been significantly better. Any laxity in law and order will be considered administrative negligence and lead to strict action," Sai said.

He directed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against violent crimes such as stabbings and murders, and to maintain strict surveillance over sensitive issues like cow smuggling and religious conversions.

Districts that have shown notable improvements in crime control should serve as models for others, Sai said.

The CM instructed officials to take a tough stand against drug abuse and illegal trafficking and termed narcotics as the root cause of crime.

"There must be statewide campaign under NCORD (Narco Coordination Centre), stricter border surveillance, and timely action under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. There should be awareness drives to educate youth about the dangers of drug use," he said.

Expressing concern over rising cybercrime, the CM said it has become one of the most complex threats of the modern era.

There is need for continuous technical training for police personnel, along with public awareness drives and wide promotion of the cyber helpline in collaboration with the Public Relations Department, he said.

"A Special Task Force (STF) has been constituted to identify and monitor infiltrators in the state. There should be intensive checks in border districts and swift action against suspicious activities. Neglecting small crimes often leads to serious ones. Therefore, every case must be dealt with promptly," he asserted.

The CM also discussed the rehabilitation and livelihood empowerment of surrendered Maoists.

Winning the trust of former Maoists through the government's rehabilitation policy remains a top priority, Sai pointed out.

They should be linked to skill development and local employment opportunities to help them live a dignified life in the mainstream, he added.

On road safety, the CM directed officials to implement stringent measures to curb accidents and improve traffic management.

Officials were asked to strictly enforce helmet and seatbelt rules, penalize drunk driving, identify and fix black spots, restrict the use of sound amplifiers, popularly called DJs, and loudspeakers after 10 pm and prevent accidents caused by stray animals on roads, it added.

"Transparency, accountability, teamwork, and shared responsibility are the true foundations of a developed Chhattisgarh. Governance becomes truly effective when every officer performs their duty honestly and delivers results as a team," he said.

The success of government schemes depends not just on policies, but on the transparency, sensitivity, and accountability of the implementing team, Sai asserted. PTI TKP BNM