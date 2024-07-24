Imam's objection to removal of Sunehri Bagh mosque will be considered, NDMC tells HC

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it was not inclined to issue any directions in relation to the proposed removal of Sunehri Bagh Masjid here after the New Delhi Municipal Council gave an assurance that the objections raised by its Imam would be considered before arriving at a final decision.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav disposed of the petition by the Imam, Abdul Aziz, challenging a December 24, 2023 public notice by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) asking the general public to give objections/suggestions regarding removal of the religious structure, and took on record the statement made by the Additional Solicitor General that the objections of the public would be considered as per the law.

"It is seen that at this stage, the authority concerned has to dwell upon the objections/suggestions invited pursuant to the public notice," the court observed.

"At this stage, the court is not inclined to pass any positive directions. The court takes on record the statement of the Additional Solicitor General that the objections will be decided as per the law," the court said.

The Additional Solicitor General said the decision of the Heritage Committee on the issue of the mosque's removal was still awaited.

The petitioner's senior counsel asserted that the public notice was issued as per the law but said he would withdraw the petition if the authorities are directed to decide the objections submitted by him before taking any final call.

The court told the petitioner that at this stage, a final decision was yet to taken and the authorities concerned might agree with his plea against the demolition of the mosque, and closed the proceedings on the petition.

In February, the court was told by the city traffic police that the issue of proposed demolition of Sunehri Bagh Masjid had been sent to the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) for its recommendation.

Last year, the petitioner had approached the high court against the proposed demolition of the religious structure due to alleged traffic congestion in the area by challenging the NDMC notice in this regard.

NDMC counsel had then said that a final call on the action has to be taken by the Heritage Conservation Committee.

The petitioner submitted that the mosque is more than 150 years old and a heritage building which is a symbol of cultural legacy travelled through centuries.

“Various government buildings, including Vayu Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan Metro Station, blended harmoniously with the Sunehri Bagh Masjid and thus due to these offices, the movement of vehicles started in the area which clearly shows that these government offices have contributed to the traffic, if any, in that area and not because of Sunehri Bagh Masjid as theorised by NDMC/Traffic Police,” the petition said.

“The petitioner being the Imam of Sunehri Bagh Masjid, is witnessing the condition of traffic in the area. The petitioner submits that the traffic in the area is regulated and when required barricades are put and there is no complaint of any resistance of such regulation and barricades from the petitioner or the worshippers,” it added.

On December 18, the high court had closed the proceedings in a separate petition by the Delhi Waqf Board anticipating demolition of the mosque at the Sunehri Bagh Road roundabout while recording that the parties would act as per the law.