IMA’s Maharashtra unit urges doctors to gear up for emergency medical response

Thane, May 9 (PTI) The Indian Medical Association's Maharashtra unit has urged doctors in the state to remain on high alert and fully prepared to provide emergency services to citizens amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

“In moments of national crisis, the strength of our healthcare system lies not in infrastructure alone, but in the readiness and spirit of its doctors,” said Dr Santosh Kadam, president of IMA’s state chapter, in a statement.

The advisory, released late Thursday evening, outlines a seven-point preparedness strategy aimed at ensuring swift and coordinated medical response in the event of a large-scale emergency.

The IMA has directed all member clinics, nursing homes, and hospitals to stock essential emergency medicines, dressing materials, and life-saving drugs.

It has also recommended setting up disaster management task forces in each branch, consisting of senior clinicians, surgeons, anaesthetists, emergency physicians, and volunteers. PTI COR NR