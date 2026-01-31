Imbibe Guru Ravidas' teachings of equality, social justice; contribute to nation-building: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday shared greetings on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas and urged citizens to integrate his teachings into their lives and actively contribute to nation-building.

Guru Ravidas was a revered saint and social reformer who conveyed the message of equality, social justice and love through his teachings, Murmu said.

"By following the path of simplicity and moral discipline, he worked tirelessly to eliminate discrimination based on caste and religion. The thoughts of Guru Ravidas Ji will always remain relevant and will continue to guide us toward embracing human values. Let us integrate his teachings into our lives and actively contribute to nation-building," the President of India said.