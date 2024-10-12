Imbibe ideals of Lord Ram, Jharkhand CM tells people on Dussehra

Ranchi, Oct 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday urged people to imbibe the characteristics of Lord Ram, as he greeted people on the occasion of Dussehra.

He asserted that the festival of Dussehra is the victory of truth over falsehood, justice over injustice and goodness over evil.

"Today, like every year, thousands of devotees are present here in the ‘Ravana Dahan’ programme. We all should imbibe the ideals of Lord Ram in our lives and move forward on the path of truth and virtue," Soren said, addressing people at the event here at Morabadi Ground, organised by the Punjabi Hindu Biradari.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to people of the state on Dussehra and Vijayadashami,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth was present during the ‘Ravana Dahan’ programme.

The chief minister also burnt an effigy of demon king Ravana.

The effigies of Ravana’s brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad were also burnt.

Punjabi Hindu Biradari office bearer Kunal Ajmani said the society was continuing the tradition of ‘Ravana Dahan’ for over 60 years, and this time 75-feet tall effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad were erected. PTI NAM RBT