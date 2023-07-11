Imbibe ‘work is worship’ spirit: Arunachal Governor to Scouts and Guides

Itanagar, Jul 11 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Tuesday exhorted Scouts and Guides in the state to imbibe the spirit of ‘work is worship’ and dedicate themselves to meaningful activities that enhance governance and creates a conducive environment.

Presenting the state awards to 45 scouts and 59 guides at a function at Raj Bhavan, Parnaik urged them to always be prepared to accomplish their missions.

The governor is the patron of the state association of Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG).

He congratulated the awardees and inspired them to give their best to be selected for Rashtrapati Puruskar.

Commending the state association of Bharat Scouts and Guides, the governor said it reflects the true process of how young minds can be nurtured to become responsible citizens and good leaders.

“The United Nations has declared Scouts and Guides as Honorary Peace Messengers,” he said.

Parnaik advised the Scouts and Guides masters to consider focusing on education in rural areas by motivating children and sensitizing the parents and guardians to cooperate, for better results.

He also asked the scouts and guides to create awareness about health issues, environment, cleanliness and civil sense amongst citizens.

Earlier, the governor was inducted into the Bharat Scouts & Guides organization, by administering the ‘Scout Promise’ by state chief commissioner, BSG State Association, and was presented a Scout scarf and state BSG Patron medallion.

State Education Minister Taba Tedir, who is also the President of Bharat Scouts & Guides State Association and director of School Education Marken Kadu also spoke on the occasion.

Chanyan Lowang, SOC (Guides) said scouting in the northeastern state started in 1948 with 24 boys in Pasighat and at present there are 877 Scouts and Guides units in 439 schools with 12,352 members. PTI UPL UPL MNB