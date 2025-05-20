IMD changes warning to red alert in 7 districts of Karnataka; Bengaluru still under orange category

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday evening upgraded the earlier warning to red alert in seven coastal and south interior districts of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru, despite consistent rainfall throughout the day is still under the Orange alert category.

The state capital registered 0.4 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

As per the latest bulletin, the seven districts, which include Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan, will have extremely heavy to heavy rainfall, hailstorm and strong surface winds in the night.

IMD has also issued flash flood warnings in all seven districts.

“Surface runoff/inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours,” read the warning.

In Bengaluru, weather experts said the situation is stabilizing with thunderstorms moving towards Northwest Bengaluru rapidly.

According to IMD, “The conditions are likely to become favourable for Monsoon onset over Kerala during next four to five days.”